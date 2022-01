Lagos State government has cleared the five Dowen College students and five employees of the school of any complicity in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni. The state government, in a legal advice issued and signed by the director of public prosecution (DPP), Ms Adetutu Osinusi and obtained by LEADERSHIP, she stated that police investigation […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information