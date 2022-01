The nation’s pension fund assets is set to gain N1 trillion in 2021 even as225,000freshworkers joinednew contributory pension scheme with- in the first nine months of last year, LEADERSHIP reports. While available data sourced from the pension industry regulator, the National Pension Commission (Pen-Com) shows that the pension assets grew by N702 billion between January and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information