Defence HQ Warns Politicians Against Use Of Military Uniforms For Campaigns





The Defence Headquarters has warned politicians against using military uniforms for electioneering purposes. The acting director of Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida said the Defence Headquarters noticed with dismay that some politicians had formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements in campaign posters. Declaring such an act is illegal, he called on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

