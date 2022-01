First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Olusegun Alebiosu, Oluwatosin Adewuyi and Ini Ebong to its board as executive directors. Their appointments are however subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Before the appointment, Alebiosu served as group executive and chief risk officer of FirstBank Group, having joined […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

