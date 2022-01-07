Joining APC Offers No Immunity From Corruption Trial – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) offers members immunity from corruption trial or prosecution. President Buhari disclosed this yesterday during an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) at the Presidential Villa. According to him, corruption will always be an issue in a developing country like Nigeria, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
