Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked the purported commencement of the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents. In a statement issued by the JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, the examination body said commencement of the sale of the board’s […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information