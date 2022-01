Two Haitian journalists have been shot and then burned alive on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to one of their employers. Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley had travelled to an area where rival gangs are fighting for control. Mr Wesley’s employer, Écoute FM, said in a statement he was “savagely” killed while […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information