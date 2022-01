Champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take home a prize money of $5million (about N2.8billion). The the winners’ prize money was increased from $4.5 million, representing an increase of about 11 per cent. According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the decision was taken on Friday in Douala, Cameroon during the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

