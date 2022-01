The National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has said it is the prerogative of the president to appoint the director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Monguno said the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as the director general of NIA met the provisions of the instrument establishing the agency under the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information