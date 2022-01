Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the newly appointed acting controller general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), DCG Karebo Pere Samson, to ensure that large buildings that house a lot of humans have safety equipment, such as fire alarms and fire fighters. Aregbesola, who gave the directive during the formal presentation of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

