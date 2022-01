Nigeria’s Islamic financial institution, Jaiz Bank Plc says it has grown its balance sheet by N266 billion in its 10 years of existence as a non interest bank. The bank said its balance sheet size grew from N12 billion in 2012 when it started operation to N278 billion (Total Assets & Contingents) to close 2020 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

