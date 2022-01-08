We Expect Military To Decimate Bandits Before Rainy Season – Northern Govs

Following the official declaration of bandits as terrorists, northern governors have expressed hope that the military will decimate them before the rainy season. The chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
