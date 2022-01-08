You Must Be Accountable, Profitable, Buhari Tells NNPC Board





President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja urged the board of the newly incorporated Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to ensure strict compliance with corporate governance principles that place premium on doing business with the highest ethical standards, integrity and transparency. Inaugurating the board chaired by Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, the president charged them to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

