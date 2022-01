Hosts Cameroon kicked off the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with victory, beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the Group A opener on Sunday evening. Cameroon came through a serious test against Burkina Faso to notch an opening win at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé. Thanks to two penalties from the impressive Vincent Aboubakar. Although Gustavo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

