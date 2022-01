Barring last-minute change of plan, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, January 13, 2022 visit Ogun State to commission some landmark infrastructure projects executed by Governor Dapo Abiodun. A statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, ‘Kunle Somorin, indicated that the Gateway City […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

