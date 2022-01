The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert, in Edo State for dealing in Cannabis. The septuagenarian, Robert, popularly called old soldier, was arrested on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Egor, Oredo area of the state. Also, a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a. Edwin Agbon, was also […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information