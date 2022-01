Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF), North-East Operation HADIN KAI, have destroyed an illegal market operated by Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damasak, Borno State, killing three while others withdrew in disarray. The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

