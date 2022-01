More than 150,000 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test since the pandemic began. A further 313 deaths were reported in the government’s daily figures yesterday, taking the total to 150,057. The UK is the seventh country to pass 150,000 reported deaths after the US, Brazil, India, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information