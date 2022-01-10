The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over what it called “their failure to probe and to refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies” fresh allegations that N4.1billion of public money budgeted for the National Assembly was missing, misappropriated or […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
JUST-IN: SERAP Sues Senate President, Speaker Over Failure To Probe Missing N4.1bn