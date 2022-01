Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command has confirmed that at least 414 people have been killed in 480 road accidents in Bauchi State in 2021 according to the annual road traffic crashes (RTC) report for 2021 in 4000km road network in the state. A report released by the sector commander, FRSC, Bauchi State, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

