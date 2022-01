The Super Eagles of Nigeria started their campaign in the AFCON 2021 with a 1-0 defeat of the dreaded Pharaohs of Egypt. Leicester City attacker, Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the 30th minute to give the Super Eagles the lead. The impressive Eagles sustained the tempo and wasted several other chances to score more goals in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information