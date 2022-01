By Tunde Oguntola The year 2021 was indeed an eventful year for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, one of the dangerous trends that could not be forgotten in a hurry besides the conduct of Anambra State Governorship Election, was the burning of INEC offices across the country. Described as a worrisome trend by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information