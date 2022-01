The 6th edition of the annual inter-law firms 5-aside football competition docketed ‘Abuja Lawyers League’ has been scheduled to kick off February 6, 2022. This year’s edition will be bankrolled by the foremost lawyer Alhaji Mahmud Magaji (SAN), the principal partner of Mahmud Magaji & Co (RAHUSA CHMABERS) is tagged MAHMUD MAGAJI SUPER CUP 2022. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information