Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said he received the news of the sudden demise of Chief Ernest Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, with shock and great sorrow. In a message of condolence signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said Shonekan […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information