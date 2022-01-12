BREAKING: Federal Govt Lifts Twitter Ban





The Federal Government of Nigeria has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval. The decision was revealed by the chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on Wednesday. In a statement in Abuja, Kashifu noted the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

