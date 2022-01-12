Buhari Congratulates Lawan At 63, Says His Leadership Style Rewarding For Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday, January 12, 2022, joining his family, friends and the National Assembly to celebrate with the political leader. The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the distinguished Senator on the strides so far in providing an inclusive […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
