Suspected kidnappers have abducted the mother of the Minority Leader of Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Isiyaku Ali Danja, Hajiya Zainab, around midnight of Tuesday. Sources said the armed assailants entered Hajiya Zainab’s house in Gezawa local government area of the State around 1:00pm, forcing her out of her room and took her away […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

