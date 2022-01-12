PDP Wants APC Leaders Questioned Over Alleged Link With Terrorists

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged security agencies to interrogate leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over their alleged connections with terrorists. The PDP demand followed the federal government’s declaration of the bandits attacking various parts of the country as terrorists. It said the security agencies should commence investigation on APC leaders, for reportedly […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

