No fewer than four people lost their lives in a road accident on Ipetu-Ijesa/Owena road in Osun State on Wednesday. The Osun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Paul Okpe who confirmed the incident stated that fifteen victims sustained varying degrees of injuries. According to him, two people were rescued unhurt. Okpe […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

