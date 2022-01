No fewer than 81,005 candidates have applied for enlistment as constables in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for 10,000 available slots. However, the southern part of the country is yet to fill the quota for its candidates. Consequently, the NPF has extended the ongoing online registration for2021 constable recruitment by 10 days, saying that southern […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

