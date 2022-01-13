APC Congresses: Factional Plateau Speaker Tackles Gov Lalong





A factional Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, has petitioned Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding total cancellation of congresses conducted in Plateau State by APC. The lawmaker said the state governor, Simon Lalong, and his supporters […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information