After generating N2.24trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the government in 2021, the federal government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in 2022. This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Apapa command of the service, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, during a press briefing […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information