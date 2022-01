The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an impostor, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, who claimed to be a General of the Nigerian Army for alleged N270million fraud. EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stated in a statement on Thursday that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency, at his […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

