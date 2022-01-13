Prudential Partners CAF, Insures 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations





Prudential Africa has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to become the official insurance partner of the 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021. Announcing the sponsorship, chief representative officer, Prudential Northern Africa Region, Eric Mboma, said the sponsorship underscores Prudential’s commitment to the African continent.“As we grow […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

