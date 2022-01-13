VReg Platform Collapse Triggers Huge Demurrage For Clearing Agents





Clearing agents operating at the Tin-Can Island Ports Complex, Apapa has complained about accruing storage and demurrage charges due to server breakdown of the National Vehicle Registry’s (VReg’s) platform. LEADERSHIP reports that in April 2020, the federal government commenced moves to create a National Vehicle Registry (VREG), an information system that will curb evasion of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

