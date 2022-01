The WHO Foundation has announced the appointment of Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki as its first-ever Ambassador for Global Health. Mrs Saraki is a highly esteemed global advocate with decades of work dedicated to women’s and children’s health and empowerment, ending gender-based violence, and improving lives in sub-Saharan Africa. In a statement announcing Saraki’s appointment on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

