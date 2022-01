The federal government has set a revenue target of N4.1trillion to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in 2022. This year’s revenue target indicates an increase of 145 per cent of the N1.67 trillion target given to the service in 2021. The service, last year, surpassed its given target, generating N2.24trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Account […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information