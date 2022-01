The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has decorated Kehinde Longe and his wife, Yetunde Longe, as Commissioners of Police. The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other Commissioners of Police. Reading their citations, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the husband and wife were […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information