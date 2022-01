The chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, Hon. Emmanuel Leweh, is dead. Leweh, who is barely three months in office, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment. He was admitted after he slumped on Monday January 10, 2022 in his office at the LGA Secretariat […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

