The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has shortlisted 5,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the Corps. Director/secretary, Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board, Hajia Aisha Ahmed Rufai, who announced this on behalf of the Corps in Abuja on Thursday, said successful applicants were picked from the 6,500 candidates that applied […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

