The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the arrest of three suspects who specialise in trafficking underaged children from different parts of the country for forced labour and sexual exploitation. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah, who made the disclosure while parading the suspects at the Police B Division in Abakaliki, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information