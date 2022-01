Elder statesman and immediate-past Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, has said that a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has groomed alot of politicians from the South-West and has the right to contest the 2023 presidential election. According to Sani, Tinubu is a politician with structure, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information