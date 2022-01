The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has invited all the state governors of the Federation to a very crucial meeting where pressing national concerns will be discussed. According to a statement by the spokesman of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, the meeting is slated […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information