The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, has added another feather to his cap with the conferment on him the “Most Notable and Top Distinguished Rector of the 21st Century” Award by the International Chartered World Learned Society with headquarters in United States of America. The award was conferred on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information