The government of Gombe State has donated the sum of N5million to widows of soldiers who sacrificed their lives to keep the country peaceful and united. Governor Inuwa Yahaya represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Jatau, announced the donation on Friday on the occasion of the 2021/2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information