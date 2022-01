Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 24-year-old serial PoS fraudster and fake alert scammer, Victor Adebayo, in Ilorin, the state capital. LEADERSHIP gathered that Adebayo was picked up by men of the intelligence unit of the NSCDC after he had defrauded many unsuspecting […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information