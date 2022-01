Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has entered a closed-door meeting with the members of the Olubadan-in-Council over the installation of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland. It was learnt that the meeting is being attended by Senator Lekan Balogun, ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja and other members of the council numbering about 10. The meeting started shortly after […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information