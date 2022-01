Following the rejection of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari barely 13 months to the 2023 general elections, a leading civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has convened a meeting that will stir up conversations for the consideration, passage and the signing of the Bill. To this end, stakeholders are converging on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information