Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), a group calling on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to contest for the office of president of Nigeria in 2023, has empowered about 1,500 people in Gombe State. According to the group, the empowerment was part of its commitment to putting Nigerians first and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information