The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dikio (rtd), has thrown his weight behind the war against illegal refineries declared by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Dikko, who made the declaration at the weekend in Port Harcourt, during the 50th anniversary dinner and award night of the Port Harcourt Polo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information